S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.06.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $341.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $463.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

