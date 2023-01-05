Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 3.9%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.73. Approximately 297,244 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 288,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Southern Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87.

In related news, Director John Joseph Nally bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$27,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 305,102 shares in the company, valued at C$170,704.57.

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

