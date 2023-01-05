South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Trading Down 8.5%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.54. 40,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 27,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.69 million and a PE ratio of -16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.50.

Insider Transactions at South Star Battery Metals

In other news, Director Green Bow Capital LLC purchased 75,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$33,176.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,049,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$901,904.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 98,900 shares of company stock valued at $45,156.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

