Sourceless (STR) Trading 3.7% Lower This Week

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $161.66 million and approximately $200.14 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012938 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040473 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005902 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00233764 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0079857 USD and is up 37.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

