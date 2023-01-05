Sopheon (LON:SPE) Shares Up 3.4%

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 625 ($7.53) and last traded at GBX 605 ($7.29). 10,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 8,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 585 ($7.05).

Sopheon Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 574.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 573.72. The company has a market capitalization of £63.74 million and a PE ratio of 10,083.33.

Sopheon Company Profile

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software solutions include Accolade, an enterprise management solution; and ROI Blueprints, a project management solution. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, project and portfolio management, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, portfolio optimization, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, strategic initiative management, and strategic planning.

Further Reading

