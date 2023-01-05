Songbird Price Reaches $0.0195 on Exchanges (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Songbird token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Songbird has traded 93.6% higher against the US dollar. Songbird has a total market cap of $194.38 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

