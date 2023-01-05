Smart Money Group LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.56.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $260.53 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $345.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.16 and its 200 day moving average is $239.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $328,127.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,809.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

