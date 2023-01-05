Smart Money Group LLC Purchases 4,184 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust makes up about 0.8% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $20.11.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.