Smart Money Group LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.4% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $191.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $242.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

