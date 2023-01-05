SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Trading Down 8.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) dropped 8.3% during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. SMART Global traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.44. Approximately 19,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 564,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $145,179.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,110.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 9.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 49.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 103,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,291 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $708.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

