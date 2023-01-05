Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 206,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 168,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
Skyharbour Resources Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50.
About Skyharbour Resources
Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectares located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.
Featured Articles
- Buffett’s Next Bet Is One Of His Biggest Ever
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.