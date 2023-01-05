SingularityNET Market Cap Hits $55.80 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $55.80 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013184 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00041038 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00019355 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00234057 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,147,035,625 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,174,176.9242527 with 1,147,031,049.4062104 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04642605 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,300,098.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

