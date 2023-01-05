SingularityNET Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.40 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $54.02 million and $1.40 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00040083 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019027 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00233306 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,147,035,625 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,147,035,625.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.0484728 USD and is up 4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,071,454.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

