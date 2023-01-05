Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Up 2%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) shares shot up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.05. 73,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 138,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 20.18 and a quick ratio of 19.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $139.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Singular Genomics Systems ( NASDAQ:OMIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Singular Genomics Systems news, insider Eli N. Glezer purchased 50,000 shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 63.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 429,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 165,893 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 104.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

