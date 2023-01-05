Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.3-62.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.27 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.63-$0.67 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLP. StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.63. 213,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,353. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 0.49. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $67.59.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,955,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,973,611.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,353,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter worth $625,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 19.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

