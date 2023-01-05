SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,849,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RGI stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.11. The stock had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,367. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.21 and a fifty-two week high of $200.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.36.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.