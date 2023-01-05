SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 307 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after acquiring an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,434. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 55.55% and a net margin of 34.72%. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.89%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.