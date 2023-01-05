SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 126 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.17.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.49. 1,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,900. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.44 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

