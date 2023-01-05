SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,033,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.46. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,612. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.42. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.191 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

