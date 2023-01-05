SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTM. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $22,910,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 6,489.2% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 109,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,331,000 after buying an additional 108,110 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of RTM stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.58. 2,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,356. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $192.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.21.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.