SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYG. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 957,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,384,000 after buying an additional 698,500 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 1,557,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,611,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,709,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,580,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,161,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,870,000 after buying an additional 396,039 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,926,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average of $74.61. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.40 and a twelve month high of $86.78.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

