SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,864 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $519,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

Shares of PSK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,212. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $42.58.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

