SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises about 1.2% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA RYH traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $290.66. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,759. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $248.94 and a 12 month high of $317.51.
