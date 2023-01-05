Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.9% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $263.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $395.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

