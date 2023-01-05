Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,077 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 24.3% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $20,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,911,000 after purchasing an additional 847,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after buying an additional 729,133 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $107,874,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,955,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,524,000 after buying an additional 520,440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $143.32 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.12.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

