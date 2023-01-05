Siacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.97 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $124.27 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,847.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.68 or 0.00443287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00020859 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.50 or 0.00905170 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00111041 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00604438 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00256968 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,015,872,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.