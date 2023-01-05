Short Interest in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Decreases By 8.1%

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,070,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 12,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.5 %

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 93,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,154. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,562 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.