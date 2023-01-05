Short Interest in Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Decreases By 9.5%

Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,200 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 519,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Magellan Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of MGLLF opened at 5.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 6.27 and a 200-day moving average of 7.81. Magellan Financial Group has a one year low of 5.57 and a one year high of 7.10.
Magellan Financial Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magellan Financial Group (MGLLF)
- Will Canada Goose Stock Fly Higher for the Winter?
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
- Buffett’s Next Bet Is One Of His Biggest Ever
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.