Short Interest in Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Decreases By 9.5%

Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,200 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 519,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of MGLLF opened at 5.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 6.27 and a 200-day moving average of 7.81. Magellan Financial Group has a one year low of 5.57 and a one year high of 7.10.

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

