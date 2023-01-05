Short Interest in Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Declines By 7.3%

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 3,980,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 245,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.
Shares of NYSE LOCL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Local Bounti has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98.
Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 million. Local Bounti had a negative net margin of 857.87% and a negative return on equity of 101.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Local Bounti will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCL. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Local Bounti by 732.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Local Bounti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Local Bounti during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Local Bounti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Local Bounti from $4.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
