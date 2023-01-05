Short Interest in Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Declines By 7.3%

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 3,980,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 245,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Local Bounti Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOCL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Local Bounti has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 million. Local Bounti had a negative net margin of 857.87% and a negative return on equity of 101.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Local Bounti will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Local Bounti

In related news, Director Mark Joseph Nelson sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $26,760.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,324.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark Joseph Nelson sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $26,760.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,324.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider B. David Vosburg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,192,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCL. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Local Bounti by 732.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Local Bounti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Local Bounti during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Local Bounti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Local Bounti from $4.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Local Bounti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.