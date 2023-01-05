Short Interest in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Expands By 5.5%

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,700 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 30th total of 327,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

KVSA stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Khosla Ventures Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 549,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 84,177 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 422.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,243,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,040 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

