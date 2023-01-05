Short Interest in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Increases By 7.3%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,900 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 337,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days.

Intrusion stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.35.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 192.59% and a negative return on equity of 2,107.15%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO T Joe Head sold 11,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $33,846.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,052,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Intrusion by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intrusion by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

