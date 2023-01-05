Short Interest in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Increases By 7.2%

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $2,686,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,165. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITCI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

ITCI stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.54.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 158.39% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.