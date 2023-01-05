Short Interest in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Decreases By 10.6%

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 2,630,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance
ILPT stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.59. 17,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,985. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $235.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.97%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile
ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
