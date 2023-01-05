Short Interest in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expands By 8.2%

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 67,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

HTBI stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $372.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $41.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

Insider Transactions at HomeTrust Bancshares

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,672 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $65,143.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,717.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $65,143.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,717.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 3,893 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $95,183.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,254 shares of company stock valued at $498,787. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

