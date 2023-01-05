Short Interest in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Decreases By 7.4%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 16,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Histogen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Histogen by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 514,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Histogen in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Histogen during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Histogen alerts:

Histogen Stock Down 1.0 %

Histogen stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,485. Histogen has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Histogen

Histogen ( NASDAQ:HSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.39. Histogen had a negative net margin of 299.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Histogen will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

Further Reading

