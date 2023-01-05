Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Expands By 7.0%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL)
- Tesla’s Road to Recovery is a Long, Promising One
- GameStop Stock Worth Considering for Another Run in 2023?
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.