Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Expands By 7.0%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 779,545 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

