Short Interest in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Declines By 6.0%

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 3,690,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE FLS opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $872.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.41%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 9.0% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 239,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.1% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 205,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 63.1% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

