Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Drops By 7.9%

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.07. 17,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,108. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04.
First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF
