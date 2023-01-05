Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Drops By 7.9%

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.07. 17,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,108. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DALI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 1,614.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter.

