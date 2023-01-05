Short Interest in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Declines By 6.8%

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FRC traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.92. 5,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $209.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

FRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

