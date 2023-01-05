Short Interest in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expands By 7.7%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,170,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 19,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.
Shares of EDIT opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $26.54.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.
