Short Interest in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Declines By 9.5%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $170,681.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,998,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $170,681.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,998,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,459 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,062 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.44. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

