Short Interest in Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Decreases By 8.4%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,260,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 14,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on COMP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.03.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COMP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,548,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.22. Compass has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

Compass Company Profile

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.