Short Interest in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Decreases By 8.2%

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

GIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.16.

Shares of GIB stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.72. 2,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,734. CGI has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $89.11. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.84.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that CGI will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in CGI by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CGI by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CGI by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in CGI by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

