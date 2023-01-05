Short Interest in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Increases By 8.3%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,770,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 47,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $53,885,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 39.6% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,963,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,358 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 1,717,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 859,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.99.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 621.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGC has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

