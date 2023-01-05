Short Interest in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Increases By 8.3%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,770,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 47,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $53,885,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 39.6% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,963,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,358 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 1,717,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 859,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.99.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 621.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

