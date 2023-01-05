Short Interest in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Drops By 9.0%

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,510,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 15,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.87.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,424. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average of $75.01. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Railway

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 405,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,652,000 after acquiring an additional 399,609 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.