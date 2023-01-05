Short Interest in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Decreases By 7.7%

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,900 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE CBT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.10. 4,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,600. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.38. Cabot has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Cabot had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 1,005.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Cabot by 139.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.