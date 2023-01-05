Short Interest in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Increases By 6.4%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $2,319,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE AGO opened at $61.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.14. Assured Guaranty has a fifty-two week low of $45.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 42.22%.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGO. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

