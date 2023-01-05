Short Interest in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Increases By 5.9%

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDC. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

