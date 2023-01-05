Short Interest in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Drops By 8.6%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the November 30th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 687,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A10 Networks Price Performance

ATEN stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.87. 16,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,354. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.02. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.96 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Research analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATEN shares. StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 5,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $284,088.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,514. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,989,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,159,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 13.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,521,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 308,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,486,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,995,000 after purchasing an additional 153,784 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

