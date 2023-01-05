Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.37.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.93. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 414.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 637.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1,903.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 351,888 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Shopify by 853.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1,039.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.